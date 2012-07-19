* Core profit 2.7 bln SEK, vs forecast 2.8 bln

* Says to hit top end of Russia subscriber target

* Shares up 4.6 pct (Adds analyst, company comment, share price reaction)

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, July 19 Swedish telecoms group Tele2 buoyed investors with news that it is over the worst of a price war in its domestic market and is making strong progress in Russia and Kazakhstan.

Second-quarter results were hurt by Tele2's Maxi Unlimited cut-price deal to compete with domestic rival "3", but chief executive Mats Granryd said that competition in Sweden had now eased and it would hit the top end of its target of 22 million customers in Russia by year-end.

Tele2 shares, which have laboured for the past couple of months, climbed 4.6 percent by 1237 GMT, outperforming a 1.6 percent rise in the wider Stockholm index.

"They can convincingly say that the margin pressure in Sweden was a one-off effect," Handelsbanken analyst Thomas Heath said. "At the same time there were a number of things - the better than expected subscriber intake in Russia and Kazakhstan among them - that were positive."

Tele2's second-quarter earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 2.7 billion Swedish crowns ($389 million), compared with an average forecast of 2.8 billion in a Reuters poll and 2.8 billion in the 2011 period.

After the first quarter, Tele2 had cut profitability forecasts for both Russia and Sweden, which together make up about 60 percent of the company's revenues and 70 percent of core profit.

Granryd, after announcing that the Maxi Unlimited campaign had cost 350 to 400 million crowns, said: "I would say that (competition) has eased off a little bit. We can safely say that the Maxi Unlimited campaign is behind us and we have washed out the negative effects of that."

In Russia - the company's major growth market - Tele2 won nearly 700,000 new customers in the quarter. Granryd said that the forecast for 22 million users by year-end could even be somewhat conservative given the momentum in customer intake.

Tele2 also grew strongly in Kazakhstan and raised its forecast slightly for full-year customer intake. "Before, we had one growth leg, and now we have two growth legs," Granryd said.

Nordic rival TeliaSonera, which is the top operator in Kazakhstan, also reported slightly lower than expected core profit in the second quarter.

On Wednesday it trimmed its forecast for 2012, saying it expected flat sales this year and a slight fall in its core profit margin compared with 2011. ($1 = 6.9440 Swedish crowns) (Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by David Goodman)