STOCKHOLM Feb 11 Swedish telecoms operator Tele2 aims to grow its business-to-business (B2B) revenues organically as well as via acquisitions, its strategy head told Reuters on Wednesday.

Tele2, which sold its Russian business in 2013 and has recently agreed to sell its Norwegian operations after it lost a key spectrum auction there, is eager to grow within its existing markets in Europe and Asia.

Lars Torstensson, head of strategy at Tele2 since last June, said B2B sales currently account for about 20 percent of group revenues, much less than the average of around 36 percent for its European peers.

"There is an enormous possibility for us to grow, both organically and inorganically," Torstensson told Reuters in an interview.

"We have an idea of what kind of acquisitions we want to do," he added but declined to be more specific.

Tele2 has traditionally focused on mobile telephony for households, but has recently increased its focus on corporate sales.

In Sweden, which accounts for nearly half of group revenues, Tele2 made the decision in 2012 to increase its focus on, and invest in, the corporate and public sector segment.

The Netherlands and Kazakhstan, which made up 21 percent and 5 percent respectively of group sales in 2014, are Tele2's main growth hopes. (Editing by Terje Solsvik)