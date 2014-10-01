STOCKHOLM Oct 1 Swedish telecom operator
Tele2's plan to sell parts of its Norwegian network
to competitor Ice will make it easier to win approval for
TeliaSonera's deal to buy Tele2 Norway, a fund manager
said on Wednesday.
The planned network sale, which will only take place if
Norwegian authorities back Tele2 Norway's merger plan, could
help Ice, a unit of Access Industries, become a viable supplier
of mobile communication services.
"It's a way to get the deal approved," said Inge Heydorn,
fund manager at Sentat Asset Management.
TeliaSonera in July said it had agreed to buy Tele2 Norway
for 5.1 billion Swedish crowns ($707.85 million), following
Tele2's loss in December of key Norwegian mobile frequencies.
The surprise winner of Norway's 2013 mobile frequency
auction was Ice, which now has the spectrum but lacks a
full-scale technical network that will allow it to offer mobile
phone services.
Meanwhile, Tele2 will lease some of these frequencies from
Ice from October until early April next year, by which time the
deal to sell Tele2 Norway could potentially be approved.
If the deal gets the necessary permissions, Norway will be
left with two established mobile network operators - TeliaSonera
and market leader Telenor - plus new entrant Ice.
Access Industries, the Ice owner, is a holding company
founded by Ukrainian-American billionaire Leonard Blavatnik.
(1 US dollar = 7.2049 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg, editing by Terje Solsvik)