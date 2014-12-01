(Adds company comment, detail, shares)
OSLO/STOCKHOLM Dec 1 Norway's competition
watchdog may block TeliaSonera's acquisition of Tele2
Norway over fears the deal would lead to higher
prices and lower quality by leaving Norway with only two
established mobile network operators.
The threat to the 5.1 billion Swedish crown ($688 million)
deal pushed shares in Tele2 almost three percent lower.
It is a particular worry for Tele2 as it could be forced to
use other operators' networks, less profitable than running its
own network, after it lost a key spectrum auction last year.
"TeliaSonera has proposed measures to the Competition
Authority to remedy competition concerns," the watchdog said in
a notice. "We have considered these measures and concluded that
they are not sufficient."
The Competition's Authority's notice is not a final decision
and parties have until Dec. 22 to comment before a final ruling
by Jan. 15.
Both operators said they would evaluate the situation and
carry on a dialogue with the authority, but Tele2 Chief
Executive Mats Granryd said his company was "concerned" about
the notice.
"This will potentially jeopardize the creation of a dynamic
mobile market in Norway with two strong competitors to the
incumbent," he said.
Spokespersons for TeliaSonera and Tele2 both declined to say
what remedies had been pledged to facilitate the deal. Tele2 has
earlier announced its plan to sell parts of its Norwegian
network to competitor Ice which would only take place if the
deal was backed by Norwegian authorites.
Tele2 agreed to sell its Norwegian mobile telecoms business
to rival TeliaSonera in July.
If the deal went through it would leave Norway with two
established mobile network operators -- TeliaSonera and market
leader Telenor -- plus new entrant Access Industries,
which trumped Tele2 in last year's spectrum auction.
Tele2 shares were down 2.9 percent by 1254 GMT and
TeliaSonera shares had fallen 1.1 percent.
(1 US dollar = 7.4606 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Terje Solsvik; editing by
Keith Weir)