DIEMEN, Netherlands, Sept 5 Swedish telecoms
group Tele2 will focus on its existing markets and is
not planning to enter new countries, its Chief Executive said on
Thursday.
"We are now fully booked," group CEO Mats Granryd told an
investor conference in the Netherlands. "If somebody said there
is, let's say, a spectrum auction in Austria, that would be a
very difficult sell."
He also said that its goal of achieving a Dutch mobile
market share of above 20 percent would give it sufficient
profitability to reach a group target of a 20 percent return on
capital employed.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)