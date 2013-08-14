BRUSSELS Aug 14 Nordic telecoms group Tele2 will not sell its high-speed mobile internet services at a premium and wants to become a serious competitor on the Dutch mobile phone market, the chief executive of its Dutch unit said on Wednesday.

"We have to invest hundreds of million in our network in the Netherlands. We don't do that just for a few percentage points of market share," Guenther Vogelpoel, CEO of Tele2 Netherlands, told Reuters.

Vogelpoel made the comments as the group announced a 10-year deal to use T-Mobile's passive infrastructure, such as mobile towers, to roll out its mobile network in the Netherlands.

In December 2012 Tele2 paid 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($213.71 million) for a licence to operate its own mobile network in the Netherlands. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Martin Santa)