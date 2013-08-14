* Tele2 paid $214 mln for Dutch mobile license in 2012

* Signs 10-year deal to share T-Mobile's passive infrastructure in NL

BRUSSELS Aug 14 Nordic telecoms group Tele2 aims to grab a significant part of the Dutch mobile market by offering low prices for high-speed mobile internet, the chief executive of its Dutch unit said on Wednesday.

"We have to invest hundreds of millions in our network in the Netherlands. We don't do that just for a few percentage points of market share," said Guenther Vogelpoel, CEO of Tele2 Netherlands.

In France, cut-price newcomer Iliad grabbed 5.4 percent of the market in just six months after launching a price war against the likes of France Telecom, Vivendi's SFR and Bouygues Telecom.

In December 2012 Tele2, which competes with KPN, Vodafone and T-Mobile, paid 1.4 billion Swedish crowns ($213.71 million) for a licence to operate its own mobile network in the Netherlands.

The company, which made 18 percent of its sales in the Netherlands in the second quarter, has not said when it will launch the network.

Mobile operators are rolling out new mobile phone services (4G) which offer higher downloads speeds and allow for faster access to services such as videos while on the move.

"Prices for data remain high in the Netherlands, KPN and Vodafone are only selling their 4G services with expensive subscriptions, we will sell it at a reasonable price to all customers," Vogelpoel said.

Vogelpoel made the comments as the group announced a 10-year deal to use T-Mobile's infrastructure, such as mobile towers, to roll out its mobile network in the Netherlands.