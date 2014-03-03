STOCKHOLM, March 3 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 has appointed Jeff Dodds as new chief executive for its operations in the Netherlands, the company said on Monday.

Dodds, 40, was previously chief marketing officer at Virgin Media, part of U.S. cable company Liberty Global.

"We feel confident that he will be able to maximise our Dutch business and fulfill the growth potential that we are pursuing in the market," Tele2's CEO Mats Granryd said in a statement. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom)