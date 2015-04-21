BRIEF-Lrad reports Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million
Q2 revenue totaled $5.7 million, a 59% increase; q2 earnings per share $0.01
April 21 Tele2 :
CEO says sees Swedish mobile end-user service revenue growth of around 5 percent as sustainable
CEO says has no plans to sell Dutch business
Ansys announces Q1 2017 financial results: a record first quarter reflecting double-digit growth in bookings, revenue, eps and operating cash flow