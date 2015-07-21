(Repeats to cover news alerts)

STOCKHOLM, July 21 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted a second-quarter core profit below expectations on Tuesday and affirmed its outlook of largely flat sales and earnings in 2015.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.39 billion crowns ($161 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.42 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.47 billion a year ago.

Tele2 repeated its forecast for mobile end-user service revenue growth in the mid-single digits, EBITDA earnings of between 5.8 and 6.0 billion crowns and revenues of between 25.5 and 26.5 billion this year.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.6232 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)