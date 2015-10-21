STOCKHOLM Oct 21 Swedish telecom operator Tele2
posted a third-quarter core profit above expectations
on Wednesday and slightly cut its 2015 core profit outlook while
repeating its sales outlook.
Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.60 billion Swedish crowns ($193
million) versus a mean forecast of 1.52 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts and 1.68 billion a year ago.
Citing an earlier than planned 4G launch in the Netherlands,
Tele2 said it now expected 2015 EBITDA earnings of between 5.6
and 5.8 billion crowns, down from an earlier forecast of between
5.8 and 6.0 billion, while repeating its forecasts for mobile
end-user service revenue growth in the mid-single digits, and
revenues of between 25.5 and 26.5 billion.
Link to report:
($1 = 8.2963 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; Editing by
Alistair Scrutton)