STOCKHOLM Jan 28 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted fourth-quarter core profit above expectations on Thursday and forecast underlying revenue growth this year.

Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.34 billion Swedish crowns ($157 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.27 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.41 billion a year ago.

Tele2 forecast 2016 mobile end-user service revenue growth, which excludes equipment sales, of mid-single digits and EBITDA earnings of 4.6 to 5.0 billion crowns on sales of 26 to 27 billion.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.5117 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg and Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)