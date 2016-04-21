BRIEF-Formpipe receives order from Hillerød municipality worth SEK 4.4 million
* FORMPIPE RECEIVES ORDER FROM HILLERØD MUNICIPALITY WORTH SEK 4.4 MILLION
STOCKHOLM, April 21 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 posted first-quarter core profit above expectations boosted by a one-off income on Thursday and repeated its 2016 guidance.
Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.23 billion Swedish crowns ($151 million) versus a mean forecast of 1.17 billion in a Reuters poll of analysts and 1.43 billion a year ago.
Earnings were bolstered by a one-off gain of 73 million crowns, Tele2 said.
Link to report: ($1 = 8.1365 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam and Olof Swahnberg; editing by Niklas Pollard)
LONDON, May 15 The impact of the ransomware attack in Britain is much the same as it was but the government is monitoring the issue and will hold a meeting of its emergency committee at 1600 GMT on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said.