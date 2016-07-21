(Adds details)

July 21 Swedish telecom operator Tele2 said it was seeing a return to underlying mobile revenue growth in Sweden as it posted second-quarter core profit just shy of market expecations on Thursday and repeated its full-year outlook.

* Net sales in Q2 amounted to SEK 6,668 (6,611) mln and EBITDA amounted to SEK 1,087 (1,393) mln

* Says EBITDA was primarily impacted by costs associated to the commercial push in the Netherlands following the 4G LTE network launch, Sweden non-recurring items and mobile marketing investments as well as declines in our fixed operations

* 2016 financial guidance is unchanged

* Still targets full-year EBITDA of between SEK 4.6 and 5.0 bln, net sales between 26 and 27 bln

* Says in Sweden we are seeing a return to mid single digit growth in mobile end-user service revenue both in consumer postpaid and large enterprises

* Says mobile end-user service revenue in Sweden wasslightly negative due to a non-recurring item related to adjustment on prepaid service balances of SEK 35 million.Excluding the adjustment, mobile end-user service revenue was up 1.5 percent thanks to continued growth within consumer postpaid and B2B large enterprises* CEO tells Reuters still sees 2-3 pct mobile end-user service revenue growth in Sweden as sustainable, gives no forecast for when it will get back to that range* Reuters poll: Tele2 Q2 EBITDA was seen at 1,108 mln SEK, sales at 6,577 mln* Says customer customer net intake in the Netherlands in Q2 amounted to 57,000 (7,000) customers