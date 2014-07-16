STOCKHOLM, July 16 Swedish telecom operator
Tele2 posted second-quarter core earnings above
forecasts on Wednesday and said its revenue outlook for the year
had been hit by a devaluation of the Kazakh currency and lower
handset sales.
Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.47 billion crowns ($215 million),
excluding its Norwegian business which it has agreed to sell to
rival TeliaSonera.
That compared with a forecast of 1.42 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts and 1.47 billion a year ago.
Tele2 adjusted its forecasts for the year to reflect the
sale of its Norwegian business and said it now expected revenue
of between 24.8 and 25.2 billion crowns, EBITDA earnings of
between 5.7 and 5.8 billion, and a capex level of between 3.5
and 3.8 billion.
Its previous forecast was for revenue of around 30 billion
crowns in 2014, EBITDA earnings of around 6.0 billion, and a
capex level of about 4.5 billion.
($1 = 6.8185 Swedish Crowns)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam)