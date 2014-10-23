STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Swedish telecom operator Tele2
posted third-quarter core earnings above expectations
on Thursday and said it should reach the upper end of its 2014
profit and sales forecasts.
Tele2's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.68 billion Swedish crowns ($231
million) versus a mean forecast of 1.51 billion in a Reuters
poll of analysts and 1.47 billion a year ago.
Tele2 said it was confident in reaching the top end of its
2014 sales and profit forecasts for revenues of between 24.8 and
25.2 billion crowns and EBITDA earnings between 5.7 and 5.8
billion. Tele2 also repeated its forecast of capex between 3.5
and 3.8 billion for the full year.
(1 US dollar = 7.2782 Swedish crown)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)