MOSCOW Nov 20 Swedish telecoms firm Tele2
and Russia's Rostelecom are discussing a
merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would
hand control to Tele2, business daily Vedomosti reported on
Tuesday.
Rostelecom would have an option to buy out Tele2 three years
after the deal, according to a scheme that is currently being
discussed, Vedomosti wrote, adding that Tele2 has picked Morgan
Stanley to advise on the possible deal.
State-controlled Rostelecom, aiming to raise its game in
mobile, broadband and pay-TV to offset losses in core fixed-line
business, said in August Tele2 was the only big potential target
but denied it was in acquisition talks.
Tele2 rejected suggestions that it would be forced to reach
a deal with a strategic partner in Russia after it failed to
secure licences allowing to boost its offering of high-growth
data services. Analysts say it could gain new growth
opportunities through a tie-up with Rostelecom.
Tele2 and Rostelecom were not immediately available for
comment.
