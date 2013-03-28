STOCKHOLM, March 28 Nordic telecom operator Tele2 said on Thursday it was fully committed to a $3.5 billion deal to sell its Russian business to Russian bank VTB.

"We are 100 percent comitted to the deal we signed yesterday," Tele2 Information Director Pernilla Oldmark said, adding the Sweden-based company had received no rival offer.

Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's A1 said earlier on Thursday it was ready to make a rival bid to buy Tele2 Russia for $3.6 - $4 billion was willing to agree a purchase price for remaining Tele2 assets over a "very short period of time". (Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Niklas Pollard)