STOCKHOLM Dec 14 Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 on Wednesday trimmed its forecast for subscriber growth in its key Russia market and said it would now focus on retaining its current customers than attracting new ones.

The company said it had added 48,000 new subscribers in November and that it expected the subscriber base to reach 20.6-20.7 million by the end of this year, compared to an earlier forecast of 21 million. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)