STOCKHOLM, March 28 Nordic telecom operator
Tele2 said on Thursday it was unaware of any offer
for its Russian operations rivalling a deal agreed with Russian
bank VTB late on Wednesday.
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment arm A1 said
in a statement earlier on Thursday it was ready to make a rival
bid to buy Tele2 Russia for $3.6 - $4 billion in cash and that
it was willing to agree a purchase price for remaining Tele2
assets over a "very short period of time".
"Based on the information that I have now, we have not
received any bid from them. This is the first time I have heard
of this press statement," Tele2 Information Director Pernilla
Oldmark said.
"We are very happy about the deal we have concluded with
VTB."
Tele2 said on Wednesday it would sell its Russian operations
to VTB for $3.5 billion.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, writing by Niklas Pollard)