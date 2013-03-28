STOCKHOLM, March 28 Swedish investment firm Kinnevik said on Thursday it fully backed a deal agreed by Tele2 to sell its Russian unit to banking group VTB for $3.5 billion.

"We are completely behind the deal that Tele2 presented yesterday," Torun Litzen, investor relations at Kinnevik said.

She declined to make further comments.

Tele2, in which Kinnevik has a 47.9 percent stake, announced the deal late Tuesday. Early on Wednesday, the investment arm of Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman said it was ready to offer a higher price and would consider buying the whole of Tele2.

(Reporting by Simon Johnson)