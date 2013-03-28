STOCKHOLM, March 28 Swedish investment firm
Kinnevik said on Thursday it fully backed a deal
agreed by Tele2 to sell its Russian unit to banking
group VTB for $3.5 billion.
"We are completely behind the deal that Tele2 presented
yesterday," Torun Litzen, investor relations at Kinnevik said.
She declined to make further comments.
Tele2, in which Kinnevik has a 47.9 percent stake, announced
the deal late Tuesday. Early on Wednesday, the investment arm of
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman said it was ready to offer a
higher price and would consider buying the whole of Tele2.
