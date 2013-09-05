(Corrects headline, paragraphs one and and five to show targets
are minimum levels)
DIEMEN, Netherlands, Sept 5 Swedish telecom
operator Tele2 wants to build its share of the Dutch
mobile telephony market to more than 20 percent after the
roll-out of its own network, the chief executive of the group's
Dutch operations said on Thursday.
Tele2, which currently has a market share of about 5 percent
there via T-Mobile's network, is set to roll out a
network of its own after the Dutch telecoms regulator reserved
mobile spectrum for newcomers at an auction in late 2012.
"We see this as an ambition, that's what we'll say about
it," Guenther Vogelpoel, CEO of Tele2 Netherlands told analysts
at a conference in the Netherlands, without specifying when the
group believed it could capture such market share figures.
He also did not say when Tele2 would launch its new network.
Tele2 said it was also looking for market shares in the
Netherlands of more than 10 percent in business
telecommunications and more than 15 percent in broadband
Internet.
Vogelpoel said he believed such a large share of the market
was possible because prices for mobile data were very high in
the Netherlands, allowing new entrants to win over consumers
with attractive offers.
