By Robert-Jan Bartunek
DIEMEN, Netherlands, Sept 5 Sweden's Tele2
plans to grab over 20 percent of the Dutch mobile
telephony market by rolling out a high-speed network and
undercutting rivals, raising the prospect of a new price war in
Europe's struggling telecoms industry.
Tele2 currently has a market share of about 5 percent in the
Netherlands by using the network of rival T-Mobile,
but is building a new high-speed network of its own after
winning spectrum in an auction in late 2012.
"We see this as an ambition, that's what we'll say about
it," Tele2 Netherlands chief executives told analysts of the
20-percent market share target at a conference on Thursday.
Tele2 did not disclose when it hoped to achieve the target,
nor when it would launch its network, though it said work to
install 3,500 base stations across the country was underway.
Dutch market leader KPN already offers super-fast
fourth-generation (4G) services, and Tele2 will also face
competition from Deutsche Telekom's T-Mobile and Britain's
Vodafone.
Tele2 said it was less important to be first with 4G than to
offer the right price to attract customers. Pointing to the
potential for market share gains, it cited an independent report
published in May showing Dutch data transfer and voice calls via
mobile phones were the most expensive in the European Union.
The strategy has had some success elsewhere in Europe.
In France, cut-price newcomer Iliad grabbed 5.4
percent of the market in just six months after launching a price
war against the likes of France Telecom, Vivendi's SFR
and Bouygues Telecom.
Cut-throat competition has taken a big chunk out of the
profits of many European telecoms firms, leading to a wave of
mergers and acquisitions across the sector.
At 1310 GMT, Tele2 shares were down 0.2 percent at 86.25
Swedish crowns, within a European blue-chip index up
0.3 percent. KPN shares were down 0.9 percent, while Deutsche
Telekom's were down 0.6 percent. Vodafone was up 1.9 percent.
While competing on price, Tele2 said it would not offer
tariffs with unlimited data to Dutch consumers.
"Unlimited bundles are not the future," Vogelpoel told
Reuters at the conference in the Netherlands.
Tele2, for which the Netherlands made up 18 percent of sales
last quarter, said it was also looking for market shares there
of more than 10 percent in business telecommunications and more
than 15 percent in broadband internet.
The group said earlier on Thursday that it had selected
Nokia Solutions and Networks, Huawei and Mavenir Systems to
provide equipment for the new network.