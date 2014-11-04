STOCKHOLM Nov 4 Tele2 AB

* Tele2 and L&T Technology Services announce strategic M2M/IoT partnership, addressing the transportation industry.

* Says "the partnership between L&T Technology Services, an engineering services major and Tele2 holds a great potential for the transportation market including Auto, Aero, Rail, Shipping and Off Highway and specialized vehicles". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: