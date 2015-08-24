(Repeats story without changes in text)
STOCKHOLM Aug 24 Tele2 on Monday
said it had appointed Allison Kirkby, currently chief financial
officer, as its new chief executive after Mats Granryd said he
would leave the company.
Tele2 said Granryd will become Director General for the
GSMA, an industry organisation made up of around 800 telecom
operators, after five years as CEO at Tele2.
"As the Board constantly reviews and plans the succession of
its top management team, Allison Kirkby had already been
identified as the next CEO in the event that Mats Granryd would
step down, Tele2 chairman Mike Parton said in a statement.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)