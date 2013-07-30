By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, July 30 Data centre operator Telecity
said on Tuesday it planned to expand further across
Europe as the growth in internet usage drives demand for
capacity.
The British group owns data centres in business hubs such as
London, Amsterdam and Milan, where multiple Internet connections
provide near failsafe bases for IT infrastructure for retailers,
banks, social media sites and video-on-demand providers.
Telecity said it had opened new data centre capacity in
London and Helsinki in the six months to June 30, which, along
with the acquisition of Istanbul-based data centre provider
Sadece, helped boost capacity to 90 megawatts from 76.
The firm, which provides several different kinds of
computing and data-related services to corporate clients, has
also lined up new capacity in Stockholm and Amsterdam.
Chief Executive Michael Tobin said the group was confident
about the second half of the year and was working to expand both
in to new markets, particularly Eastern Europe, and increase
capacity in existing markets.
"It is hard to imagine we are going to be doing less online
tomorrow than we did yesterday," he told Reuters.
"We try to focus investment on the core hubs of internet
traffic ... As we fill up the sites we are in a constant process
of the challenging and lengthy role of opening new capacity in
each market."
Announcing a 40 percent year-on-year increase in interim
dividend to 3.5 pence per share, Telecity reported first half
adjusted core earnings of 73.8 million pounds ($113.28 million),
up 17.8 percent on the same period last year.
Liberum Capital said in a note that price growth was
slowing, however, and competitors Equinix and Interxion
were also adding significant capacity in Telecity's
target markets.
Shares in Telecity were down 5.9 percent to 928.5 pence by
0732 GMT.