BRIEF-Caterpillar Inc updates on investigations
* Caterpillar Inc - On Feb 17, co was notified by U.S. SEC that it concluded its investigation relating to co's acquisition of Bucyrus International, related matters
LONDON May 29 U.S. data centre company Equinix Inc said on Friday it had agreed to buy British peer Telecity Group in a deal worth 2.35 billion pounds ($3.60 billion), creating the largest data centre player in Europe.
Equinix said the deal would see each Telecity Group shareholder receive 572.5 pence in cash for each share, a 27.3 percent premium to the firm's closing price on May 6 before talks were announced, as well as 0.0327 new Equinix Shares.
Following completion of the deal Telecity Group shareholders will hold 10.1 percent of the combined company.
($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment. Editing by Jane Merriman)
BOGOTA, May 3 Colombian state oil company Ecopetrol said on Wednesday it has discovered gas at an exploratory well it shares with U.S.-based Anadarko Petroleum Corp in deep waters in the Caribbean Sea, creating the possibility of developing a production cluster.