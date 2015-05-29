LONDON May 29 U.S. data centre company Equinix Inc said on Friday it had agreed to buy British peer Telecity Group in a deal worth 2.35 billion pounds ($3.60 billion), creating the largest data centre player in Europe.

Equinix said the deal would see each Telecity Group shareholder receive 572.5 pence in cash for each share, a 27.3 percent premium to the firm's closing price on May 6 before talks were announced, as well as 0.0327 new Equinix Shares.

Following completion of the deal Telecity Group shareholders will hold 10.1 percent of the combined company.

($1 = 0.6521 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment. Editing by Jane Merriman)