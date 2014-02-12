BRIEF-Trilogy International Partners prices US$350 mln of senior secured notes
* Trilogy international partners says notes will bear interest at rate of 8.875% per annum, will be issued at 99.506% of face value and mature in 2022
LONDON Feb 12 Telecity Group PLC, a British data centre company with operations across Europe, forecast lower-than-expected growth this year, sending its shares to a two-year low on Wednesday.
The company, which targets the top-end of the market with locations in prime city centre spots, said demand remained "robust", and it expected 2014 revenue to come in between 355 million and 362 million pounds ($597 million), up from 325.6 million pounds in 2013.
Analysts at Liberum said the guidance was about 5 percent below its forecasts, and they expected core earnings to fall by 5 percent this year and by 10 percent in 2015 as a result.
Shares in the group fell to a two-year low of 632.5 pence after the results, and they were trading down 10.5 percent at 652.5 pence at 0913 GMT.
* Square Inc -on April 19, 2017, compensation committee approved an increase in annual base salary of cfo sarah friar, and alyssa henry, seller lead, from $250,000 to $350,000 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p4FH8X) Further company coverage: