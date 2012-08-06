* H1 core earnings up 26.6 pct

* Enters Finnish market with 3.7 mln stg deal

* Says demand remains strong in all markets

* Shares at highest level since relisting in 2007

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Aug 6 Data centre operator Telecity said on Monday it had bought its first capacity in Helsinki, a crossroads for fast-growing Internet traffic between Russia and western Europe.

The British group, which owns data centres in business hubs such as London, Amsterdam and Milan, said it had bought Finnish company Tenue for 3.7 million pounds ($5.8 million), giving it 1MW of capacity and a further 4MW of planned capacity.

Chief Executive Michael Tobin said the deal gave Telecity a three to four-year head start in the Finnish market.

"Helsinki and Stockholm are hubs for a significant amount of Internet traffic coming in from eastern Europe and in particular from Russia," he said in an interview on Monday.

"So it's a safe play on the growth of the Internet in Russia."

Telecity provides power and connections to customers who pay a premium to be able to use telecommunications companies of their choice. Tobin said cloud computing, online transactions, social networking and video streaming were driving growth.

"We don't see that abating," he said. "Demand for premium data centres remains strong in all of our markets and I am confident that 2012 will continue to be another strong year."

The company posted a 26.6 percent rise in core earnings to 62.6 million pounds on revenue up 22.4 percent to 137.3 million pounds for the first half. Growth was constrained by the weakening in the euro.

On Monday morning shares in Telecity rose to the highest level since the group relisted in 2007, topping the mid cap leader board at 885 pence by 0853 GMT.

Broker Investec said the market commentary was reassuring, despite the group's exposure to Europe, and underlying pricing appeared stable.

"The outlook reads positively, with market demand seemingly unfaltering," analyst James Goodman said. "This is clearly encouraging, but this expectation is in the price, in our view."

He said at 20 times' enterprise value over core earnings, the shares were priced to perfection, and he maintained his "hold" recommendation on valuation grounds.

Telecity is paying a maiden interim dividend of 2.5p per share.