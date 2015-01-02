FRANKFURT Jan 2 German cable operator Tele
Columbus has revived its postponed initial public
offering (IPO) and is aiming to make its stock market debut in
the first half of the year to raise funds to cut debt and
increase financial flexibility for growth.
The company intends to raise about 300 million euros ($361
million) by issuing new shares. It also plans to place shares
from existing shareholders, it said in a statement, adding that
there is a greenshoe option of up to 10 percent of the base
offer.
Tele Columbus, owned by several hedge funds and credit funds
after a financial restructuring, is Germany's third-largest
cable operator behind Liberty Global's Unitymedia
Kabel BW and Vodafone's Kabel Deutschland.
Wobbly markets caused Tele Columbus to shelve its previous
IPO plans in October last year.
Goldman Sachs International and J.P. Morgan Securities are
acting as joint global coordinators and as joint bookrunners
alongside BofA Merrill Lynch and Berenberg. Rothschild is a
financial adviser to the company.
($1 = 0.8306 euros)
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Goodman)