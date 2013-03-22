FRANKFURT, March 22 Kabel Deutschland has filed an appeal against a decisions by Germany's competition regulator to block a planned purchase of smaller rival Tele Columbus.

A spokesman for the German cartel office said on Friday that Kabel Deutschland had filed an appeal with the regional court in Duesseldorf.

Kabel Deutschland declined to comment. (Reporting by Peter Maushagen; writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Ludwig Burger)