* Purchase price 618 mln euros, including 600 mln debt
* Aims to tap relatively underserved east German market
* Deal must be approved by German competition regulator
* Shares up 1.4 pct, in line with main index
By Harro Ten Wolde
FRANKFURT, May 21 German cable company Kabel
Deutschland has agreed to buy regional player Tele
Columbus for about 618 million euros ($786 million) including
debt, snatching one of the last big targets left in the
country's once-fragmented cable market.
Kabel Deutschland said on Monday that buying east
German-focused Tele Columbus, which has been struggling under
around 600 million euros of debt, would allow it to accelerate
growth by tapping the region's relatively underserved markets
for fast broadband and video on demand.
The deal will also keep a big player out of the hands of
rivals, although it will have to pass competition regulators,
which have thwarted big tie-ups in the past.
DZ Bank analyst Joeri Sels said the transaction was priced
in line with recent deals in the sector. However, he added that
broadband penetration rates had risen, reducing the additional
revenues that could be gleaned.
"It's a 'nice to have' rather than a dinosaur-style event,"
he said, keeping his rating on Kabel Deutschland stock at
'sell'.
Kabel Deutschland shares were up 1.4 percent by 1025 GMT, in
line with the German midcap index.
The German cable market was once one of Europe's most
fragmented, with a proliferation of smaller regional players
offering television and broadband services.
But private equity firms and companies like Unitymedia,
owned by Liberty Global, and Kabel Deutschland have
restructured the market by buying up smaller companies to create
more efficient larger players.
Deutsche Telekom and Unitymedia were among the companies
eyeing Tele Columbus as well, sources said last month.
Tele Columbus provides cable services to 1.7 million
customers, mainly in Berlin, Dresden, Magdeburg and Potsdam.
Kabel Deutschland finance chief Andreas Siemen said meeting
demand for services like fast broadband and voice on demand in
east Germany could help to increase average revenue per user
(ARPU) at Tele Columbus faster than Kabel Deutschland, which
added about 1 euro annually.
"We can immediately start offering these kind of new
services," he said.
REGULATORY HURDLE
The purchase price amounts to 603 million euros, plus
accrued interest, bringing the total to 618 million euros as of
Dec. 31, 2011, the company said. The price includes full
repayment of Tele Columbus's debt of around 600 million euros.
Kabel Deutschland paid about 7.6 times Tele Columbus's 2011
operating profit of 81 million euros. This compares to a factor
of 10 paid by Unitymedia for its 3.16 billion euro acquisition
last year of Kabel BW.
A big hurdle remains Germany's Federal Cartel Office, which
has blocked deals among large players in the past.
For example, Kabel Deutschland tried to merge with Kabel BW
and Unitymedia in 2004 to take on Deutsche Telekom, but was
thwarted by competition authorities.
Some analysts, however, believe antitrust regulators are
becoming more open to consolidation among cable companies, and
they point to Unitymedia's acquisition of Kabel BW as evidence.
Tele Columbus is currently owned by funds including York
Capital, Golden Tree Asset Management and Avenue. They took it
over after the company defaulted in 2010 under a roughly 1
billion euro debt load, which was dumped on it by investor Scott
Lanphere's Escaline group.
In the restructuring, roughly 100 creditors agreed to swap
part of the debt for equity, pushing out Lanphere.