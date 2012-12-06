FRANKFURT Dec 6 Kabel Deutschland said on Thursday Germany's cartel office has expressed concerns about its planned acquisition of rival Tele Columbus .

The cable company said it would carefully analyse those concerns and evaluate what remedies it could offer to address them.

Kabel Deutschland agreed this year to buy regional player Tele Columbus, one of the last big targets left in the country's once-fragmented cable market, for about 618 million euros ($802.6 million), including debt of around 600 million.

Tele Columbus provides cable services to 1.7 million customers, mainly in Berlin, Dresden, Magdeburg and Potsdam.

($1 = 0.7700 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)