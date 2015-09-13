* Cable network deal creates player reaching 3.7 mln homes
* Tele Columbus to fund deal partially with cap hike
* Tele Columbus seeks 240 mln eur proceeds from cap hike
FRANKFURT, Sept 13 Tele Columbus AG
Germany's third-largest cable network operator, said on Sunday
it has agreed to buy rival pepcom GmbH to create a combined
company reaching 3.7 million homes, in a deal valued at 608
million euros ($689 million), including debt.
Tele Columbus currently provides its internet, telephony
and Premium TV services to 2.8 million households in Berlin,
Brandenburg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia while pepcom's
customers are in Bavaria and Hesse, in the cities of Munich,
Nuremberg and Frankfurt am Main.
Tele Columbus Chief Executive Ronny Verheist said, "In
future we intend to continue to pursue economically and
strategically attractive growth opportunities to drive
consolidation."
Tele Columbus's two biggest rivals are Liberty Global's
Unitymedia Kabel BW and Vodafone's Kabel
Deutschland.
Tele Columbus said it expected cost synergies of 13 million
euros and investment synergies of 2 million euros to be realised
within 24 months of completing the deal.
The closing of the acquisition to buy Germany's fourth
largest cable network operator is subject to shareholders
approving a proposed rights issue of shares to raise 240 million
euros, the company said.
An extraordinary shareholders' meeting (EGM) is to be held
on September 14, 2015.
In July Reuters reported that Tele Columbus was the front
runner in an auction for pepcom in a deal expected to be worth
around 700 million euros.
Tele Columbus said that after repayment of the equity bridge
financing its leverage is expected to remain at around five
times normalised earnings before interest tax debt and
amortization (EBITDA), although it may be lower depending on the
size of the rights issue and other equity measures.
Excluding net debt and the 30 percent minority participation
in KMS Kabelfernsehen München ServiCenter GmbH & Co, the equity
value of the deal was approximately 505 million euros, the
company said.
($1 = 0.8821 euros)
