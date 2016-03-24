FRANKFURT, March 24 Germany's United Internet
does not intend to acquire more voting rights in cable
operator Tele Columbus within the next 12 months, Tele
Columbus said on Thursday, after United Internet raised its
stake to 25 percent last month.
Citing a notification from United Internet and its Chief
Executive Ralph Dommermuth, Tele Columbus said United Internet
also had no plans to influence the appointment of members of
Tele Columbus's administrative, managing or supervisory bodies.
Dommermuth told Reuters last week the move to raise the
stake to 25 percent was a defensive move aimed at blocking
rivals from buying into Tele Columbus.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)