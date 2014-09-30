Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Sept 30 Tele Columbus GmbH & Co KG : * Says announces its intention to launch an initial public offering * Says listing on prime standard of the Frankfurt stock exchange planned by the end of 2014 * Says would expect the primary proceeds from the offering to be not less than around 300 million euros * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* advertising revenues up 2.4 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)