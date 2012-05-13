WELLINGTON May 14 New Zealand's Telecom Corp
Ltd is to start customer trials of fourth generation
(4G) mobile technology later this year laying the groundwork for
the eventual deployment of a network, the company said on
Monday.
The nation's dominant telecommunications company said the
trials for the 4G network was the first step in the shift to
faster, high-speed mobile data services.
"We are currently conducting a technology selection process,
with the aim to have the trial service operational with selected
business and consumer customers before the end of 2012,"
outgoing Telecom chief executive Paul Reynolds said in a
statement.
Fast mobile services on 4G networks are expected to be
developed on spectrum that will be freed up by the enforced move
to digital television from analogue services, which begins in
September.
Telecom will trial Long Term Evolution mobile technology,
which will see it catch up with 4G networks already in use in
the United States, Japan, Australia and other countries.
Shares in Telecom opened up two cents or 0.8 percent at
NZ$2.61 in early trading on a flat market.
Telecom has become a retail business, after it split off its
line network operations last December, creating Chorus Ltd
which is building the bulk of the government sponsored
fast broadband network.
The architect of the split chief executive Paul Reynolds is
leaving the company at the end of June, and will be replaced by
Simon Moutter, the head of Auckland International Airport Ltd
.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)