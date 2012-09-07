CERNOBBIO, Italy Sept 7 Italy's largest telecoms
operator Telecom Italia said on Friday it was not
looking into the possible acquisition of Vivendi's GVT
phone unit in Brazil.
"We do not have any dossier on the table at the moment,"
Telecom Italia's chief executive Marco Patuano told reporters at
a businesss conference in Cernobbio, Italy, when asked if the
company could be interested in GVT.
French media and telecommunications giant Vivendi has hired
the investment-banking units of Rothschild and Deutsche
Bank to gauge strategic options for GVT, a source
said in August.
Vivendi paid about $4 billion for GVT late in 2009.
GVT, an alternative provider of fixed telephone, broadband
Internet and pay-TV in 120 Brazilian cities, may attract
interest from Telefonica and Grupo Oi, both
fixed and mobile players in Brazil, and Telecom Italia
via its TIM Brasil unit, bankers and analysts have
said.
(Reporting By Francesca Landini)