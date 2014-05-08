ROME May 8 An Italian court on Thursday
rejected an appeal by Telecom Italia against a fine by
the country's antitrust authority for abusing its dominant
market position as owner and manager of the country's fixed-line
telephone network.
The local administrative court of the Lazio region found
that the fine of 103.8 million euro ($144.52 million) was
justifed and adequate, according to its ruling.
The antitrust authority imposed the fine a year ago after
finding the company had limited wholesale and retail access to
its fixed-line network, preventing competitors from expanding
into phone and internet services.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
