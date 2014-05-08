(Adds Telecom Italia to appeal to higher court)
ROME May 8 An Italian court rejected an appeal
by Telecom Italia against a fine by the national
antitrust authority for abusing its dominant market position as
owner and manager of Italy's fixed-line telephone network.
The local administrative court of the Lazio region found
that the fine of 103.8 million euros ($144.5 million) was
justified and adequate, according to its ruling on Thursday.
Telecom Italia reaffirmed that it had behaved correctly and
said it would appeal to the State Council, Italy's highest
administrative court.
The antitrust authority imposed the fine a year ago after
finding the company had limited wholesale and retail access to
its fixed-line network, preventing competitors from expanding
into phone and Internet services.
($1 = 0.7183 Euros)
(Reporting by Paolo Biondi; writing by Naomi O'Leary; editing
by Jane Baird)