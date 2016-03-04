(Adds details on deals, context)
BUENOS AIRES, March 3 Argentina's new telecoms
regulator on Thursday approved Telecom Italia's sale
of its controlling stake in Telecom Argentina to
investment firm Fintech, a source at the regulator said.
Telecom Italia agreed in November 2013 to sell its
controlling stake in Telecom Argentina's holding company Sofora
to Fintech, the investment vehicle of Mexican financier David
Martinez, for $960 million.
The deal was blocked by the former regulatorl AFTIC last
October, during the final months of President Cristina
Fernandez's office, saying Fintech was "not in a position to
operate" Telecom Argentina.
Argentina's newly elected leader, Mauricio Macri, disbanded
AFTIC and established the current telecommunications regulator
ENACOM.
Separately, the source said the regulator had also given the
green light to Cablevision, a subsidiary of media firm Grupo
Clarin, for its takeover of mobile phone company Nextel
Communications Argentina.
"Yes, the ENACOM board has approved the sale of Telecom and
Nextel," the source said.
Nextel did not immediately reply to an emailed request for
comment and Clarin and Telecom Argentina could not immediately
be reached after office hours.
Shares in Telecom Italia had gained on media reports the
regulator was set to give the go-ahead.
Clarin's move to take 100 percent ownership of Nextel with
an additional 51 percent stake gives it a greater presence in
Argentina's mobile market, in which Nextel holds a 3 percent
share.
Clarin on Sept. 14 bought an initial 49 percent stake in
Nextel, a subsidiary of NII Holdings Inc, a Latin
American mobile service provider. Days later the-then media
regulator AFTIC rejected the deal, but that decision was later
suspended by a local court.
The source said the approval of both deals would be
published in Friday's government gazette.
(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Writing by Richard Lough;
Editing by Sandra Maler and Andrew Hay)