BRASILIA Dec 9 Brazil's antitrust regulator has
not ruled out the possible division of wireless company TIM
Participações SA into units to be bought up by local
rivals, a government source familiar with the agency's reasoning
told Reuters on Monday.
Last week antitrust watchdog Cade issued a decision
requiring Spain's Telefonica SA to exit its indirect
stake in TIM or find a new partner for its own local wireless
unit, known as Vivo.
In the ruling, Cade said TIM, the Brazilian affiliate of
Telecom Italia, could not be sold entirely to another
wireless company operating in Brazil. That prohibition would not
necessarily hold if TIM were broken into smaller units, the
government source said, adding that such a scenario would be
evaluated on a case-by-case basis.