RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Telecom Italia SpA
may suggest to Brazilian regulators that key
shareholder Telefonica SA continue to refrain from
decisions involving its Brazilian unit, TIM Participaçoes SA
, TIM's CEO said on Wednesday.
As Spain's Telefonica has increased its stake in Telecom
Italia, questions have resurfaced about how the two phone
companies can be running rival businesses in Brazil.
TIM Participaçoes CEO Rodrigo Abreu told reporters in Rio de
Janeiro that one solution would be to extend the 2007 agreement
for Telefonica's representatives on the Telecom Italia board to
refrain from voting on decisions related to Brazil.
The proposal highlights sensitive antitrust issues in
Brazil, where officials have protested the idea of a merger
between the country's two biggest mobile carriers, Telefonica
Brasil SA and TIM.
Telecom Italia is also considering a sale of its 67 percent
stake in TIM, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters
this month. However, Abreu has vigorously denied that a process
to sell TIM is under way.