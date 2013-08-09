MILAN Aug 9 Italian state-financed agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) will not buy into debt-laden phone company Telecom Italia, Prime Minister Enrico Letta said on Friday.

"There is no plan for the CDP to enter in Telecom Italia at the moment," Letta said during a press conference on CDP's business plan. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni; Writing by Francesca Landini)