WELLINGTON May 10 New Zealand's Telecom Corp Ltd said on Thursday its incoming chief executive officer, Simon Moutter, will take the helm of the country's biggest telecommunications company on Sept. 1.

Moutter will replace Paul Reynolds, who will leave his post at the end of Telecom's financial year on June 30, the company confirmed.

It added that Chris Quin, CEO at Telecom's Gen-i technology arm, has been named as acting Telelcom CEO from June 1 until Moutter starts his position.

Moutter is leaving the top post at Auckland International Airport to lead Telelcom, which is refocusing on its retail business after the firm split off its line network operations in December.

Its former network division, Chorus Ltd, is participating in building the bulk of the government-sponsored fast broadband network. (Reporting by Gyles Beckford; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)