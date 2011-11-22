WELLINGTON Nov 23 Shares of newly
structured New Zealand phone company Telecom Corp.
debuted at NZ$1.97 on Wednesday while its spinoff network unit
Chorus started at NZ$3.03 in a slightly firmer market.
Telecom, once New Zealand's largest listed company, has
split into a retail operation, and a fixed line operator, as a
condition of winning the contract to roll out most of the New
Zealand government-sponsored ultrafast broadband network.
Telecom shareholders were issued one Chorus share for every
five Telecom shares held. Chorus will trade on a deferred
settlement basis until the demerger becomes official on Nov 30.
Both stocks started trading in Australia on Monday, with
Telecom closing at A$1.49 on Tuesday and Chorus
at A$2.26.
Chorus will build around 75 percent of the ultrafast
broadband network, which will see the government invest NZ$929
million in it through a mixture of debt and equity as the
broadband network is built.
Telecom, a former state-owned company, will retain ownership
of its mobile phone network but buy fixed-line services,
provided in the current copper-wire domestic network, from
Chorus.
