WELLINGTON Aug 23 New Zealand's Telecom Corp
Ltd reported a sharp fall in year profit as revenues
were pressured by lower prices and volumes, the company said on
Friday.
The company posted a net profit of NZ$236 million ($184.7
million) in the year to June 30, compared with an adjusted
NZ$422 million a year ago.
Last year's bottom line profit of NZ$1.16 billion included a
NZ$1 billion non-cash gain from the demerger of its former fixed
line network operations, which were put into Chorus Ltd
in late 2011.
Operating earnings were NZ$1.04 billion against February
guidance between NZ$1.04 billion to NZ$1.06 billion.
The company, which is cutting its workforce to reduce costs
It announced a dividend of 8 cents per share from 11 cents
last year.
Telecom competes with the local arm of British mobile
operator Vodafone, which last year bought fixed line
operator TelstraClear, as well as a host of smaller mobile and
internet service retail providers.
($1 = NZ$1.2779)
(Gyles Beckford)