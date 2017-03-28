(Updates source to company statement)

CAIRO, March 28 Telecom Egypt's board has chosen Ahmed El Beheiry as the state-owned landline monopoly's new chief executive officer, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Two company sources had earlier told Reuters that Chief Executive Officer Tamer Gadallah would step down and that a new CEO would be appointed at the next board meeting. Maged Osman would remain as chairman, they said.

The sources also said the company's shareholders approved a dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0549) per share for 2016.

Telecom Egypt reported this month an 11 percent decline in 2016 net profit. It made a net profit of 2.672 billion Egyptian pounds in 2016 compared to 2.999 billion a year earlier.

The firm reported a loss of 513 million pounds in the fourth quarter, down from a profit of 862 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

In August the company said it acquired the country's first 4G mobile license at a cost of 7.08 billion pounds, paving the way for it to become the fourth mobile provider in Egypt.

($1 = 18.2000 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Eric Knecht and Maha El Dahan)