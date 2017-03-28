(Updates source to company statement)
CAIRO, March 28 Telecom Egypt's board has chosen
Ahmed El Beheiry as the state-owned landline monopoly's new
chief executive officer, the company said in a statement on
Tuesday.
Two company sources had earlier told Reuters that Chief
Executive Officer Tamer Gadallah would step down and that a new
CEO would be appointed at the next board meeting. Maged Osman
would remain as chairman, they said.
The sources also said the company's shareholders approved a
dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0549) per share for 2016.
Telecom Egypt reported this month an 11 percent decline in
2016 net profit. It made a net profit of 2.672 billion Egyptian
pounds in 2016 compared to 2.999 billion a year earlier.
The firm reported a loss of 513 million pounds in the fourth
quarter, down from a profit of 862 million pounds in the same
period a year earlier.
In August the company said it acquired the country's first
4G mobile license at a cost of 7.08 billion pounds, paving the
way for it to become the fourth mobile provider in Egypt.
($1 = 18.2000 Egyptian pounds)
