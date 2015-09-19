CAIRO, Sept 19 Mohamed Salem, chairman of Egypt's state-owned landline telecom monopoly Telecom Egypt , said he resigned on Saturday, shortly after a new government was sworn in by President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

"It is true," Salem, a former telecommunications minister, told Reuters when asked to confirm local media reports of his resignation. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein. Editing by Jane Merriman)