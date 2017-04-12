CAIRO, April 12 Telecom Egypt will pay out a dividend of 1 Egyptian pound ($0.0556) per share on April 27, the state-owned landline monopoly said in a statement published by the Al-Akhbar newspaper.

The dividend is an increase on the 0.75 pounds per share paid last year and comes despite an 11 percent decline in 2016 net profit. ($1 = 18.0000 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Eric Knecht; Editing by Louise Heavens)